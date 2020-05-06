|
|
HARRINGTON Valerie (Val) May Longtime resident of Carss Park. Passed away suddenly on Thursday 23 April 2020.
Much beloved wife of Robert (Bob). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Greg, Steve and Karen, Paul and Leanne, Rachel and Phil. Loving Nan of Joel and Janai, Beau, Hannah and Jack, Sophie and Daniel, Taylor, Rohan and Rees, Charli and Great Nan of Charlotte, Alistair and Vivienne. Loved sister of Robin and Cheryl.
Valerie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
80 Years Young
Forever in our hearts
A private family service has been held. We will celebrate her life at a later date.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020