Stanley John O'BRIEN


1927 - 2020
Stanley John O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN Stanley John 4/3/1927 - 7/4/2020



Loving husband to his beloved wife Monica Rose (nee Patchett) for 70 years. Revered father of Stephen, Michael, Bede, Elizabeth, Catherine and Maria. Respected Pa to Sherrida, Rachael, Rebekah, Joshua, Paul, Glenn, Geoffrey, Leonie, Sara, Kymberley, Tara, Katie and Thomas. Will be missed by his great grandchildren and nieces and nephew.



From humble

beginnings, achieved

much and will

live on in our hearts.



Private family service, due to restrictions, on 16 April.



Service available on streaming, please contact the family for details.



When restrictions are lifted a celebration of Stan's life will be held.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 15, 2020
