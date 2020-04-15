|
|
O'BRIEN Stanley John 4/3/1927 - 7/4/2020
Loving husband to his beloved wife Monica Rose (nee Patchett) for 70 years. Revered father of Stephen, Michael, Bede, Elizabeth, Catherine and Maria. Respected Pa to Sherrida, Rachael, Rebekah, Joshua, Paul, Glenn, Geoffrey, Leonie, Sara, Kymberley, Tara, Katie and Thomas. Will be missed by his great grandchildren and nieces and nephew.
From humble
beginnings, achieved
much and will
live on in our hearts.
Private family service, due to restrictions, on 16 April.
Service available on streaming, please contact the family for details.
When restrictions are lifted a celebration of Stan's life will be held.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 15, 2020