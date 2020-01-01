Home
Silvano Valentino VENIER


1929 - 2019
Silvano Valentino VENIER Notice
VENIER Silvano Valentino 27th December, 2019

Late of Sylvania



Adored husband of Carole, much loved father and father -in-law of Kerrie and Michael, Catherine and Jim, Michelle and John, loving grandfather to all their children and great grandfather to Oliver.



Aged 90 Years

Forever In

Our Hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Silvano will be celebrated at St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 123 Gymea Bay Road, Gymea on Tuesday, 7th January, 2020 at 10:30am.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on Jan. 1, 2020
