TAYLOR Rita Nancy (nee Talbot)
22.4.1919-27.4.2020
Late of Gymea.
Nana Glen, Sawtell.
Loving wife of Jim (dec), loving mother of Trevor, Lawrence, Beverley and Robyn. Grandmother of 12, Great Grandmother of 18. Loving sister of Alf, Gladys (both dec) and Margaret.
Aged 101 Years
Loved by all
who met her, and
forever in our
hearts.
A private family service will be held.
The family wish to thank all the staff at Anglicare Mildred Symons House, Jannali.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020