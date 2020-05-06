Home
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Rita Nancy TAYLOR


1919 - 2020
Rita Nancy TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Rita Nancy (nee Talbot)

22.4.1919-27.4.2020

Late of Gymea.

Nana Glen, Sawtell.



Loving wife of Jim (dec), loving mother of Trevor, Lawrence, Beverley and Robyn. Grandmother of 12, Great Grandmother of 18. Loving sister of Alf, Gladys (both dec) and Margaret.



Aged 101 Years

Loved by all

who met her, and

forever in our

hearts.



A private family service will be held.

The family wish to thank all the staff at Anglicare Mildred Symons House, Jannali.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020
