JONES Reginald Frederick 17.7.1929 - 24.2.2020
A loving son who always looked after his Mum. Theirs was a special kind of love and now together again with his Mother and Father.
Dearly beloved husband of Leah. Living life together, enjoying everything that came their way with their beautiful dogs by their side. Their love will last forever.
Much loved father of Glenn, Jenny, Kerry, Tracey, Helen and Kate - he was everything to them and he'll always be in their hearts, sharing his stories, his adventures and his values.
He was Poppy, Pop to all of his sixteen grandchildren and his thirteen great grandchildren. Truly adored by all of them, and the most wonderful and caring Pop who loved having all of his family around him.
Reg had a real love of life - the adventures he had around the world, the friends he made, the career he built, the family he raised - he did everything whole heartedly and believed that 'Everything happened for a reason. When one door closed, another door opened'
Reg was the most loyal Sharkies fan from when they began in 1963. Being part of their journey brought him so much joy and happiness, especially watching their win in 2016.
A very talented artist who loved to paint. He gave beautiful paintings to those he cared about and now we can remember him by them.
A Service for Reg was held on Tuesday 3 March 2020 at midday in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Sutherland.
In Reg's words...'Climb every mountain,
ford every stream, follow every rainbow,
'till you find your dream'.... and celebrate
his life with the best send-off possible '
UP UP Cronulla, the boys in the black,
white and blue. Sharks Sharks forever'
Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 4, 2020