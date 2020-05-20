Home
Ralph Edward STILGOE

Ralph Edward STILGOE Notice
STILGOE Ralph Edward (OAM FIE Australia)

Passed away peacefully at home May 15th, 2020

Late of Taren Point, formerly of Como.

Dearly loved husband of Joan. Much loved father of Gayle and Lynda, father in law of Raymond and father figure to David. Known as 'Bump' he was cherished grandfather of Lee, Robyn, Jonathon, Thomas and Scott and great grandfather of Veeda, Alana and Leo.

Aged 91 Years

Gone Sailing

Privately Cremated

A Memorial Service will be held after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers donations to Sailability Kogarah Bay would be appreciated.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 20, 2020
