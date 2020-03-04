|
|
PADWICK Peggy Passed away
peacefully
February 27, 2020
Beloved wife of Bryan. Treasured Mum of Mark and Susie, mother-in-law of Vicki and Gary. Adored Grandma of Darren, Ben, Jake and Lavinia, Great Grandma of Everett, Luca and Gypsy.
Aged 91 years
Peggy's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the West Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Friday (March 6, 2020) at 3.30pm.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 4, 2020