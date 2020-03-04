Home
White Lady Funerals - Sutherland
6 Adelong Street
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
(02) 9545 4912
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:30 PM
West Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park
Linden Street
Sutherland
Peggy PADWICK

Peggy PADWICK Notice
PADWICK Peggy Passed away

peacefully

February 27, 2020

Beloved wife of Bryan. Treasured Mum of Mark and Susie, mother-in-law of Vicki and Gary. Adored Grandma of Darren, Ben, Jake and Lavinia, Great Grandma of Everett, Luca and Gypsy.



Aged 91 years



Peggy's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the West Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Friday (March 6, 2020) at 3.30pm.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 4, 2020
