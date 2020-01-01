|
|
ATKINS Paul Patrick 17.3.1944-25.12.2019
Loved husband of Mary, father and father-in-law of Dominique and Ivan, David and Nicole, Danielle, Luke and Kirsten, Pa of Gerard, Sean, Joseph, Kara, Joel, Elizabeth, Caileb and Bridgette.
Great Night
Lots of Laughs
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 136 Flora Street, Sutherland on Friday 3rd January, 2020 at 10:30am, followed by Christian Burial at Woronora Cemetery, Linden Street, Sutherland at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia or Using Our Brains would be appreciated.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Jan. 1, 2020