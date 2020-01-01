Home
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Paul Patrick ATKINS


1944 - 2019
Paul Patrick ATKINS Notice
ATKINS Paul Patrick 17.3.1944-25.12.2019



Loved husband of Mary, father and father-in-law of Dominique and Ivan, David and Nicole, Danielle, Luke and Kirsten, Pa of Gerard, Sean, Joseph, Kara, Joel, Elizabeth, Caileb and Bridgette.



A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 136 Flora Street, Sutherland on Friday 3rd January, 2020 at 10:30am, followed by Christian Burial at Woronora Cemetery, Linden Street, Sutherland at 12pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia or Using Our Brains would be appreciated.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Jan. 1, 2020
