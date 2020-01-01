Home
Services
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma CHAPPELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Kathleen CHAPPELL


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Norma Kathleen CHAPPELL Notice
CHAPPELL Norma Kathleen (nee Geoghegan)



14.8.1934 - 28.12.2019



Aged 85 Years



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at St George Private Hospital.



Married for 62 years to her beloved husband, Geoffrey. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter, Ian & Anna, Melissa, and Vanessa & Nigel. Family friend of Roy. Adored grandmother of Sarah Charlotte.



Mum was born and raised in Lismore. She moved to Sydney when she married Dad. Formerly of Mascot, Peakhurst, Beverly Hills and Hurstville.



You Will Always Be In Our Hearts

We Love You, Mum





Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Norma's life to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Saturday 4th January, 2019 at 10:00am.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -