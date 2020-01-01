|
CHAPPELL Norma Kathleen (nee Geoghegan)
14.8.1934 - 28.12.2019
Aged 85 Years
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at St George Private Hospital.
Married for 62 years to her beloved husband, Geoffrey. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter, Ian & Anna, Melissa, and Vanessa & Nigel. Family friend of Roy. Adored grandmother of Sarah Charlotte.
Mum was born and raised in Lismore. She moved to Sydney when she married Dad. Formerly of Mascot, Peakhurst, Beverly Hills and Hurstville.
You Will Always Be In Our Hearts
We Love You, Mum
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Norma's life to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Saturday 4th January, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Jan. 1, 2020