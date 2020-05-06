Home
White Lady Funerals - Sutherland
6 Adelong Street
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
(02) 9545 4912
Lynette Clare HODDER


1945 - 2020
Lynette Clare HODDER Notice
HODDER Lynette Clare 26/9/1945 - 2/5/2020



Loving wife of Ron. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Michelle & Joseph, Sharyn & Michael and Janine. Devoted Ninna of Thomas, Georgia, Matthew, Melissa, Ashlee, Joshua, Emma and Chloe. Great grandmother of Reg, Rose, Jack, Ruby and ? (only Ninna knows!)



Will be sadly missed.

Forever in our hearts.



In lieu of flowers, family have requested a donation be made to:

The Burns Support Foundation Inc

http://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-lynn-hodder



A Funeral Service

will be held.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020
