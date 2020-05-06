Home
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Celebration of Life
Private
Lois Joyce OAM LOUGHNAN


1924 - 2020
Lois Joyce OAM LOUGHNAN Notice
LOUGHNAN Lois Joyce OAM 30.8.1924 - 30.4.2020

Of Oatley, formerly of Melbourne

Much loved wife of John, mother of Ian, Wendy & Sue, mother-in-law of Sue & Keith, grandmother of Ruth, Marion James, John, Hugh, Alice, Tom, Harriet & Hal and of their partners, Claire, Reece, Will & Mel and great-grandmother of Annaliese, Liam, Chloe, Frankie, Jesse, Keira, Eliot, Maddison & Penny.

Due to current restrictions there will be a private service to celebrate Lois' life. Those wishing to join in by live streaming should contact the family before Wednesday 6th May, 2020 for details.

No flowers thanks. Those who wish can donate to the Church Missionary Society.

In Jesus' care and forever in our hearts. Lois leaves an inspirational legacy.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020
