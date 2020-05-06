|
|
LOUGHNAN Lois Joyce OAM 30.8.1924 - 30.4.2020
Of Oatley, formerly of Melbourne
Much loved wife of John, mother of Ian, Wendy & Sue, mother-in-law of Sue & Keith, grandmother of Ruth, Marion James, John, Hugh, Alice, Tom, Harriet & Hal and of their partners, Claire, Reece, Will & Mel and great-grandmother of Annaliese, Liam, Chloe, Frankie, Jesse, Keira, Eliot, Maddison & Penny.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private service to celebrate Lois' life. Those wishing to join in by live streaming should contact the family before Wednesday 6th May, 2020 for details.
No flowers thanks. Those who wish can donate to the Church Missionary Society.
In Jesus' care and forever in our hearts. Lois leaves an inspirational legacy.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020