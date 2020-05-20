Home
Lillian May CROUCHER

CROUCHER Lillian May The family of Lillian May Croucher wish to advise that she passed away peacefully in Sutherland Hospital on Monday May 11, aged 95 years. Farewell to an extraordinary lady who was a life member of many Shire Institutions such as Sutherland Women's Bowling Club, Sutherland North Public School P&C, and the Port Hacking Potters. She will be missed by her children: Alfred, Thomas, Marilyn, Donald, Roslyn and Kenneth; eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She lived a long, happy and fulfilled life. She was fiercely independent and yet brightened the day of everyone she met. She was much loved and will be missed by her family and anyone who knew her.



A Private Service has been held.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 20, 2020
