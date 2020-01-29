Home
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park
121 Linden St
Sutherland
John Lewis "Jack" REYNOLDS


1928 - 2020
John Lewis "Jack" REYNOLDS
REYNOLDS John Lewis "Jack" 25/11/1928 - 19/1/2020 Aged 91 years Loved son of Charles and Ada Reynolds (both dec). Loved brother of Elsie O'Loughlin (dec), Reg Reynolds (dec), Eileen Meeves (dec), Joyce Lundberg (dec) and Iris York. Beloved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service of thanksgiving for the life, love and friendship of Jack will be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, 121 Linden St, Sutherland on Friday 31 January 2020 commencing at 11am. In the Caring Hands of Kenneally's Funeral Proudly Australian Owned 9708-6972 / 4620-8822 www.kenneallysfunerals.com.au
Published in St George & Sutherland on Jan. 29, 2020
