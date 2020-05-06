|
|
John Edward Gardiner of Illawong, aged 61, passed away suddenly on 24th April 2020. Much loved father of Ashley, Liam and Mathew, son of June and Bruce (dec.), brother of Susan and Annette, brother-in-law of Allan. A private funeral will be held on Thursday 7th May 2020 at 1pm. Live streaming will be available - email [email protected] for further information. ANSTO kindly set up a site for people to leave messages of condolence - go to https://www.remembr.com/johngardiner.ansto John would be pleased if any donations are directed to 1st Wearne Sea Scouts or Scouts Australia NSW. A celebration of John's life for friends and loved ones will be held when restrictions have been lifted.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020