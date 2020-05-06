Home
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Private
Woronora South Chapel Woronora Memorial Park Sutherland
Jeanette May ROBERTSON

Robertson Jeanette May Passed away on the 28th April 2020 at 84 years. Local pharmacist, Real Estate agent and business women. Principal of Coast Real Estate Milton (South Coast) for 30 years 1983 - 2013. Loved Mum of 'her boys' Scot, Heath, Alasdair and Hamish plus partners Juliette, Mary, Danielle and seven grandchildren Henry, Charlotte, Charles, Hamish, Lucy, Toby and Lachlan. A private family service will be held at Woronora South Chapel Woronora Memorial Park Sutherland on Thursday 7th May 2020 at 11.00am. The service will be live streamed due to the current limitations on attendees. Donations to Rural Fire Service please in lieu of flowers rfs.nsw.gov.au



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020
