WHITE Janice Marie 12.8.1935 - 01.02.2020 Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Beloved wife of Reg (dec), daughter of Alice and Charles (dec), sister to De and Val, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Ray, Jen and Suzanne. Cherished Nan Jan and proud grandmother of Mark, Renée and Craig; Ben, Josh and Bec; Daniel and Jaiman, and all of their partners; doting great grandmother to eight. Forever in our hearts Jan's family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of her Life to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Crematorium, Linden Street Sutherland this Friday 7th February commencing at 12pm. Please meet at the Chapel.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 5, 2020