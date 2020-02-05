Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
South Chapel of Woronora Crematorium
Linden Street
Sutherland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice WHITE


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Janice WHITE Notice
WHITE Janice Marie 12.8.1935 - 01.02.2020 Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Beloved wife of Reg (dec), daughter of Alice and Charles (dec), sister to De and Val, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Ray, Jen and Suzanne. Cherished Nan Jan and proud grandmother of Mark, Renée and Craig; Ben, Josh and Bec; Daniel and Jaiman, and all of their partners; doting great grandmother to eight. Forever in our hearts Jan's family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of her Life to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Crematorium, Linden Street Sutherland this Friday 7th February commencing at 12pm. Please meet at the Chapel.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -