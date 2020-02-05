|
|
BEER Elizabeth Teresa 7.1.1944-2.2.2020
Much loved wife of Phillip. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Ian (dec), Anthony and Jacqueline, Michael and Kirsty. Cherished and loving grandmother of Jimmy, Zac, Harry, Emma and Molly.
Forever Loved And Remembered Always
Elizabeth's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Thursday 6th February, 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 5, 2020