LAWS Elayne 30/06/1939
31/01/2020
Aged 80 years
Loved and cherished mother of Roxanne and Brett. Adored Nan to 9 Grandchildren. Much loved sister, aunty, mother-in-law, step-mother and friend to many. Known as 'Queen' of the family. Passed away to join John, the love of her life.
Sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
Elayne's family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Monday February 10, 2020 commencing at 11am.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 5, 2020