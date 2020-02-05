Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park
Linden Street
Sutherland
More Obituaries for Elayne LAWS
Elayne LAWS


1939 - 2020
Elayne LAWS Notice
LAWS Elayne 30/06/1939

31/01/2020

Aged 80 years

Loved and cherished mother of Roxanne and Brett. Adored Nan to 9 Grandchildren. Much loved sister, aunty, mother-in-law, step-mother and friend to many. Known as 'Queen' of the family. Passed away to join John, the love of her life.



Sadly missed and forever in our hearts.



Elayne's family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Monday February 10, 2020 commencing at 11am.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 5, 2020
