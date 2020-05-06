Home
Elaine Margaret WARING


1928 - 2020
Elaine Margaret WARING Notice
WARING Elaine Margaret 07.10.1928-28.04.2020

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family



Adored wife of Jack (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law to John & Colleen, Peter & Maureen, Jan & Joe and Kathy & Wal (dec). Cherished Grandma to Heather & Anand, Martin & Elise, Daniel & Chelsea, Nathan & Bree, Megan and Greg. Old Grandma to Lexie, Mikaylee, Callie, Ariya, Caleb, Peyton, Logan & Piper.



Forever In Our Hearts



Family cremation to be held at Eastern Suburbs Crematorium on 8th May 2020.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020
