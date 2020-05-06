|
|
WARING Elaine Margaret 07.10.1928-28.04.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family
Adored wife of Jack (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law to John & Colleen, Peter & Maureen, Jan & Joe and Kathy & Wal (dec). Cherished Grandma to Heather & Anand, Martin & Elise, Daniel & Chelsea, Nathan & Bree, Megan and Greg. Old Grandma to Lexie, Mikaylee, Callie, Ariya, Caleb, Peyton, Logan & Piper.
Forever In Our Hearts
Family cremation to be held at Eastern Suburbs Crematorium on 8th May 2020.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020