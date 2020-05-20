Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Warren "Boothie" Booth


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Douglas Warren "Boothie" Booth Notice
Booth

Douglas Warren

'Boothie' 83 years young

Late of Sylvania Waters. Passed away on 30th April 2020 in St George Hospital from an incurable blood illness. 

Beloved husband and best friend to Lorraine of fifty six years. 

Dearly loved and cherished father to Nicole and Clayton. 

Adored grandfather of Ashlee Rose. 

Loved brother, mate, friend and mentor to many. 

His family would like to thank the dedicated medical staff of St George hospital who cared for him during his illness. 

A private funeral was held with a memorial service to be held at a later date. 

Olsens Funeral- Sutherland

02 9545 3477
Published in St George Leader on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -