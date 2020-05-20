|
|
Booth
Douglas Warren
'Boothie' 83 years young
Late of Sylvania Waters. Passed away on 30th April 2020 in St George Hospital from an incurable blood illness.
Beloved husband and best friend to Lorraine of fifty six years.
Dearly loved and cherished father to Nicole and Clayton.
Adored grandfather of Ashlee Rose.
Loved brother, mate, friend and mentor to many.
His family would like to thank the dedicated medical staff of St George hospital who cared for him during his illness.
A private funeral was held with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Olsens Funeral- Sutherland
02 9545 3477
Published in St George Leader on May 20, 2020