Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Olds Park Sports Club
1 Olds Park Ln
Beverly Hills
Dorothy Valda PIKE


1924 - 2020
Dorothy Valda PIKE Notice
PIKE Dorothy Valda Passed away

peacefully on

22nd January 2020.

Late of Mortdale,

formerly of Oatley.



Adored wife of (Wilfred) Bill (deceased). Dearly loved aunt of Steven, Graeme, Warren, Debbie, Lisa (dec) and their families. Step-mother to David, Richard and Kathy. Sister of Stuart, Douglas and Lorna (all deceased).



Aged 95 Years

Forever In Our

Hearts



Val's family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Thursday 30th January 2020 at Olds Park Sports Club, 1 Olds Park Ln, Beverly Hills at 11am.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on Jan. 29, 2020
