|
|
PIKE Dorothy Valda Passed away
peacefully on
22nd January 2020.
Late of Mortdale,
formerly of Oatley.
Adored wife of (Wilfred) Bill (deceased). Dearly loved aunt of Steven, Graeme, Warren, Debbie, Lisa (dec) and their families. Step-mother to David, Richard and Kathy. Sister of Stuart, Douglas and Lorna (all deceased).
Aged 95 Years
Forever In Our
Hearts
Val's family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Thursday 30th January 2020 at Olds Park Sports Club, 1 Olds Park Ln, Beverly Hills at 11am.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Jan. 29, 2020