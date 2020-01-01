|
|
MADIGAN Carol 28th December, 2019
Devoted and loving wife of Steve, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Melinda & Francois, Brett & Alex and cherished Nanna of Taylah, Alyssa, Isabelle and William. Precious sister and sister-in-law of Judy and Arthur (both deceased) and Aunty to Jeff and Sue.
Aged 74 Years
Carol's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Tuesday 7th January, 2020 at 1.00pm.
In lieu of flowers
donations to Dementia
Australia would be appreciated.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Jan. 1, 2020