WAKEFIELD Beverley (Bev)
25th January 2020
Late of Oatley
Loving wife and best mate of Peter. Much loved mother of Lea, Tanya, Kellie, Nathan and mother-in-law of Jody. Cherished Nan of Rhianon, Eleisha, Christopher, Jackson, Mackenzie, Jasmin, Yvie and Great Grandmother of Nitara and Sianna. Bev will be missed by her much loved family and friends.
Bev's family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Friday 7th February 2020 at 3pm.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 5, 2020