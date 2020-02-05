Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park
Linden Street
Sutherland
Beverley WAKEFIELD


1942 - 2020
Beverley WAKEFIELD Notice
WAKEFIELD Beverley (Bev)

25th January 2020

Late of Oatley



Loving wife and best mate of Peter. Much loved mother of Lea, Tanya, Kellie, Nathan and mother-in-law of Jody. Cherished Nan of Rhianon, Eleisha, Christopher, Jackson, Mackenzie, Jasmin, Yvie and Great Grandmother of Nitara and Sianna. Bev will be missed by her much loved family and friends.



Forever In Our

Hearts



Bev's family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Friday 7th February 2020 at 3pm.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 5, 2020
