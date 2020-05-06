|
O'ROURKE Betty Of Riverwood Aged 93 Years Passed away peacefully on 24 April 2020 Dearly loved wife of Bernie. Special and much loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Geoff and Suzanne, Anthony and Sian, Glenn and Louise, Greg and Dee, Aiden and Paige, Josh and Belle. A friend to many. A private family funeral was held to celebrate Betty's wonderful life on Tuesday 5 May 2020 (Note: Unfortunately due to COVID19 Restrictions we were unable to extend an invitation to family and friends to attend the funeral) MAURER Family Funerals AFDA 94131377
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020