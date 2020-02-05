Home
Betty Enid FORTESCUE


1927 - 2020
Betty Enid FORTESCUE Notice
FORTESCUE Betty Enid 11/9/1927-26/1/2020



Passed away peacefully, aged 92.



Much loved Mother to Karen and David. Grandma to Luke and Jaye (partner Jim), Great Grandma to Austen.

Devoted sister to Stanley (Dec), Walter (Dec), Kenny, Joyce, Fred, Robert and Margaret.

Beloved wife of Phillip (Dec), and Stepmother to Chris and Donald. Much loved wife of John (Dec) and partner to Fred (Dec).



Will always be sadly missed



Betty was laid to rest with a private family cremation.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 5, 2020
