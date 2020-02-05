|
|
FORTESCUE Betty Enid 11/9/1927-26/1/2020
Passed away peacefully, aged 92.
Much loved Mother to Karen and David. Grandma to Luke and Jaye (partner Jim), Great Grandma to Austen.
Devoted sister to Stanley (Dec), Walter (Dec), Kenny, Joyce, Fred, Robert and Margaret.
Beloved wife of Phillip (Dec), and Stepmother to Chris and Donald. Much loved wife of John (Dec) and partner to Fred (Dec).
Will always be sadly missed
Betty was laid to rest with a private family cremation.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 5, 2020