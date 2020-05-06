Home
Beryl Jean WARD

Beryl Jean WARD Notice
WARD Beryl Jean Passed away peacefully on 28 April 2020.



Beloved wife of Henry (Harry) (dec). Loving mother of and mother-in-law of Cheryl, Harry, Billy and Glenn, Peter and Carolyn. Proud grandmother of Gemma, Ben, Eloise and Lindsay, Alyce, Melanie and Brianna, Jay, Alanna and Kirilee. Great grandmother to Sam, Evie, Eddie, India, Maxwell, Henry, Sonny, Stevie, Jasmin and Beau.



Aged 92 Years

So very sadly missed



A private family service will be held on Wednesday 6 May at 10.00am. Live streaming will be available from 9.50am. Please contact the family for details.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 6, 2020
