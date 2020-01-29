|
|
MALONE Audrey Elaine 21st January 2020
Dearly beloved wife of Ray (dec). Much loved mother of Richard, Cheryl, Terry, Gwenda (dec), Janelle, Greg and their partners. Loved and adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Aged 91 Years
Forever In Our
Hearts
Audrey's family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 11am.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Jan. 29, 2020