Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park
Linden Street
Sutherland
Audrey Elaine MALONE


1929 - 2020
Audrey Elaine MALONE Notice
MALONE Audrey Elaine 21st January 2020



Dearly beloved wife of Ray (dec). Much loved mother of Richard, Cheryl, Terry, Gwenda (dec), Janelle, Greg and their partners. Loved and adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother.



Aged 91 Years

Forever In Our

Hearts



Audrey's family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 11am.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on Jan. 29, 2020
