Zelma Mary HARKNESS

Zelma Mary HARKNESS Notice
HARKNESS Zelma Mary 21.09.1936-24.03.2019



Much loved wife of John (deceased). Devoted mother of Kristina, Allan and Vanessa. Cherished Nan of Tyler, Dane, Harper and Maia.



Always In Our

Hearts



Zelma's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Wednesday 3rd April, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St George Public Hospital, Kogarah would be appreciated.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 27, 2019
