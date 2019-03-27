|
HARKNESS Zelma Mary 21.09.1936-24.03.2019
Much loved wife of John (deceased). Devoted mother of Kristina, Allan and Vanessa. Cherished Nan of Tyler, Dane, Harper and Maia.
Always In Our
Hearts
Zelma's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Wednesday 3rd April, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St George Public Hospital, Kogarah would be appreciated.
