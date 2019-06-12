|
|
WATSON Virginia Louise 6th June 2019
Late of Bangor
Formerly of Gymea
Much loved mum of Mark, Anita, James and Maria. Wonderful Nana to Jackson, Liam, Keziah, Nathanael, Finn, Jesse, Matthew, Eloise, Luke, Neve and Isabelle.
Aged 81 Years
Mum loved us
all dearly.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Virginia's life to be held on Friday 14th June 2019 at St Philip's Anglican Church, 402 Port Hacking Road Caringbah at 10.30am followed by morning tea then the cortege will proceed to Waverley Cemetery. A wake will follow the burial, details will be given at the service.
Published in St George & Sutherland on June 12, 2019