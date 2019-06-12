Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Louise WATSON

Notice Condolences

Virginia Louise WATSON Notice
WATSON Virginia Louise 6th June 2019

Late of Bangor

Formerly of Gymea



Much loved mum of Mark, Anita, James and Maria. Wonderful Nana to Jackson, Liam, Keziah, Nathanael, Finn, Jesse, Matthew, Eloise, Luke, Neve and Isabelle.



Aged 81 Years

Mum loved us

all dearly.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Virginia's life to be held on Friday 14th June 2019 at St Philip's Anglican Church, 402 Port Hacking Road Caringbah at 10.30am followed by morning tea then the cortege will proceed to Waverley Cemetery. A wake will follow the burial, details will be given at the service.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.