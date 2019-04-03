Home
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St Jospeh's Catholic Church
210 Oyster Bay Road
EVANS, Therese Margaret "Tessie" Late of Oyster Bay Beloved wife of Edwin "Eddie" (dec), Much loved mother of Tracey, Carey (dec), Martin, Matthew and their partners. Loved Nan to all her grand-children & great- grandchildren. Aged 84 Years In God's Care A Requiem Mass for the repose of Tessie's Soul will be celebrated within St Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 Oyster Bay Rd Como. This FRIDAY 5th April 2019. Commencing at 10.30am. Following the Mass a private cremation will take place.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 3, 2019
