Terrence William FISHER


FISHER Terrence William 'Terry'

27.12.1939-25.5.2019



Dearly loved husband of Susan. Proud and loving father and father-in-law of Andrew (dec), Katrina and Peter, Melinda and Peter, Angela and John. Loving Pa of Olivia, Jacob, Zachary, Amy, Russell, Liam, Monroe, Sienna.

Great Pa of Brodie and Levi. Loved brother of Colin (dec) and brother-in-law of Tracey and Richard.



Terry's family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Monday 3rd June 2019 at 11am.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 29, 2019
