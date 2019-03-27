|
|
WILLIAMS Sydney Percy March 20th, 2019
Late of Peakhurst
Beloved husband of Jean (dec). Loving father of Greg, Lee, Jan and Roger. Adored Dar of Rebecca, Jason, Adam, Sam, Nicholas, Dale, Lachlan, Mitchell, Hannah and Hayley. Cherished Great-Dar of Barry and Rosie.
Aged 86 Years
Eternally Loved
Now in the arms of his Princess
Relatives and friends of Sydney are kindly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held, in its entirety, at St Matthew's Uniting Church 4a Whitegates Avenue Peakhurst on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 27, 2019