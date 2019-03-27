Home
WILLIAMS Sydney Percy March 20th, 2019

Late of Peakhurst

Beloved husband of Jean (dec). Loving father of Greg, Lee, Jan and Roger. Adored Dar of Rebecca, Jason, Adam, Sam, Nicholas, Dale, Lachlan, Mitchell, Hannah and Hayley. Cherished Great-Dar of Barry and Rosie.

Aged 86 Years

Eternally Loved

Now in the arms of his Princess

Relatives and friends of Sydney are kindly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held, in its entirety, at St Matthew's Uniting Church 4a Whitegates Avenue Peakhurst on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 27, 2019
