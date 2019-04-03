Home
Services
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley CLUETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Margaret CLUETT

Notice Condolences

Shirley Margaret CLUETT Notice
CLUETT Shirley Margaret 7.6.1928 - 26.3.2019 Formerly of Como Loved wife of Raymond (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg, Malcolm & Susan, Narelle & Laurence. Loved and loving Grandma of Alyssa, Kirsten, Adele, Rohan and Evan. Aged 90 Years Now In God's Care Shirley's family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at Jannali Anglican Church, 85 Wattle Rd, Jannali on Thursday 4th April, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to CareFlight would be appreciated.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.