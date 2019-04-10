|
|
CHAPPELL Russell 7th April, 2019
Late of Sylvania
Beloved husband of Merryl. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kay and John, Ken and Denise. Loving Pop of six and Great Grand Pop of five. Russ will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Aged 89 Years
Now enjoying his
beloved outdoors.
Russ' family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park Linden Street, Sutherland on Tuesday 16th April, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 10, 2019