Home
Services
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell CHAPPELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell CHAPPELL


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Russell CHAPPELL Notice
CHAPPELL Russell 7th April, 2019

Late of Sylvania



Beloved husband of Merryl. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kay and John, Ken and Denise. Loving Pop of six and Great Grand Pop of five. Russ will be sadly missed by family and friends.



Aged 89 Years

Now enjoying his

beloved outdoors.



Russ' family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park Linden Street, Sutherland on Tuesday 16th April, 2019 at 1pm.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.