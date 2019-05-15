Home
Rosa Florence AUSTIN


AUSTIN Rosa Florence

Aged 84 Years



Rosa, formerly of Bath Road, Kirrawee and more recently of Thomas Holt, Kirrawee, passed away peacefully on 9 May, 2019.



Rosa was the beloved wife of Barry (dec), cherished mother of Annette, Beverley and Carolyn, adored grandmother of Jessica and Nash, much loved sister of Pauline (dec) and Josephine, devoted mother-in-law of David. Much loved aunt, great aunt and great great aunt.



Rosa's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at the South Chapel Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Tuesday 21 May, 2019 at 12 midday.



Rosa will be greatly

missed by all who

knew and loved her.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 15, 2019
