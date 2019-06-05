Home
ROWAN Ronald Thomas Charles Late of Sans Souci Cherished Husband of Margaret Much loved Father of Dean and Dale Father-in-law to Warwick and Jannath Loved Pa to his grand-children Kale, Lachlan, Marcus and Alec Aged 94 years Always Loved and never forgotten Relatives and friends of RON are kindly invited to attend his funeral service, to be held within the South Chapel, Woronora Crematorium, 121 Linden Street, Sutherland. Friday 7th June 2019 commencing at 1pm. Please meet at the Chapel.



Published in St George & Sutherland on June 5, 2019
