|
|
GILCHRIST Ronald Francis 17 February 2019
Aged 90 years
Late of Caringbah South. Beloved husband of Elaine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret and Fred, Cathy and Glenn, Frances and Ian, Paul and Daniela, Jennifer and Craig. Proud grandfather of Carla and Mark, Michael and Sofie, Rebecca, Ashleigh, Bridget, Daniel, Blake and Tayla. Loved great-grandfather of Darcy, Sonny, Tessa, Mila, Ava and Florrie.
In God's Loving Care and Always In Our Hearts
For funeral details, please contact Olsens Funerals.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 20, 2019