Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
6 Adelong Street
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
(02) 9545 4912
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MORRIS OAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John (Bob) MORRIS OAM

Notice Condolences

Robert John (Bob) MORRIS OAM Notice
MORRIS OAM Robert John (Bob)

Late of Gymea

Passed peacefully

surrounded by family

May 5, 2019.

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of Hazel (dec). Cherished and much loved Dad of Lesley, Kim and Lisa. Loved father-in-law of Peter, Tony and Gerard. Treasured Pop of Courtney, Ashlea, Zac, Jye and Cooper. Precious Great Grandpop of Oscar and Marlin.



Mum & Dad reunited



Bob's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Friday (May 10, 2019) commencing at 3pm.



logo


logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices