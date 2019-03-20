|
|
HEARNE Peter Michael Passed away tragically
March 11, 2019
Beloved son of Edward (dec) & Betty. Much loved brother of Margaret (dec), Kathie, Jenny (dec), John, Mandy, Marie, Joanne (dec), Jade and their families. Treasured Uncle and Great Uncle.
Aged 60 years
Rest in peace
Peter's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Friday (March 22, 2019) at 11am.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 20, 2019