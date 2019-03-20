Home
Peter Michael HEARNE

Notice Condolences

Peter Michael HEARNE Notice
HEARNE Peter Michael Passed away tragically

March 11, 2019

Beloved son of Edward (dec) & Betty. Much loved brother of Margaret (dec), Kathie, Jenny (dec), John, Mandy, Marie, Joanne (dec), Jade and their families. Treasured Uncle and Great Uncle.



Aged 60 years

Rest in peace



Peter's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Friday (March 22, 2019) at 11am.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 20, 2019
