HALL Peter John An honourable man, much loved by all his family. Passed away after a life fully lived on May 4, 2019. Much loved father of Nathan, Matt and Aimee. Devoted husband of Carla. Much loved brother of Mick (dec) and Jennie. Cherished step-father of Stephanie and James. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and dog Max.
Aged 61 Years
Constantly loved, ever remembered.
PETER'S family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in the South Chapel of the Woronora Crematorium, Linden Street, Sutherland on Thursday May 16, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 15, 2019