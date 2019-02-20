Home
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Peter Carr PATERSON


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Peter Carr PATERSON Notice
PATERSON Peter Carr Passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2019. Late of Caringbah. Beloved husband of Rose. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Bill and Alison, Robert and Kerrin. Loving Grandad of Daniel, Belinda, Mark and Emma.



Aged 88 Years

A Special

and Honourable Man



PETER'S family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in the South Chapel of the Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 10:00am.



In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choosing would be appreciated.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 20, 2019
