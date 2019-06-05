|
|
ROLLAND Patricia Joy Passed away peacefully June 1, 2019. Much loved wife of Roger (deceased). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian, Val and Laurie, Vicki and Michele. Devoted Gran of Michael, Matthew, Tim, Todd, Alyssa, Nathan and Holly. Proud Great-Gran of Sadie and Harrison.
Aged 91 Years
In God's Loving Care
A Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of PATRICIA will be celebrated at St Aloysius Catholic Church, 18 Giddings Avenue, Cronulla on Friday June 7, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in St George & Sutherland on June 5, 2019