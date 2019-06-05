Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia ROLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joy ROLLAND


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Patricia Joy ROLLAND Notice
ROLLAND Patricia Joy Passed away peacefully June 1, 2019. Much loved wife of Roger (deceased). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian, Val and Laurie, Vicki and Michele. Devoted Gran of Michael, Matthew, Tim, Todd, Alyssa, Nathan and Holly. Proud Great-Gran of Sadie and Harrison.



Aged 91 Years

In God's Loving Care



A Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of PATRICIA will be celebrated at St Aloysius Catholic Church, 18 Giddings Avenue, Cronulla on Friday June 7, 2019 at 2:00pm.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.