Olive GREEN
Olive May GREEN

Olive May GREEN

Olive May GREEN Notice
GREEN Olive May May 10th,2019

Late of Burraneer

Beloved wife of Charles (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Valerie and Warwick, David and Margy. Proud grandmother of Shane, Kat, Erin, Gavin (dec) and Christie.

Aged 92 Years

A faithful servant in the Lord's work.

Come and celebrate Olive's life with us at a Memorial Service to be held at Caringbah Uniting Church, Corner of Port Hacking Road and Dudley Street, Caringbah South on Monday, May 20th, 2019 commencing at 11.00am
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 15, 2019
