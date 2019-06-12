|
Kennedy Olive Margaret Late of Riverwood 06.08.1926 - 03.06.2019 Loving wife of Gordon (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Sandra, Cheeky & Maria and Larry & Cheryl (dec). Adored Nan & great nan of 23. Will be sadly missed by all The family & friends of Olive are warmly invited to attend her Celebration of her life to be held within the West Chapel, Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, Military Road, Matraville, on Monday 17th June, 2019 at 1:30pm Hurstville 02 9580 1554 Proudly Australian
Published in St George & Sutherland on June 12, 2019