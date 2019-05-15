Home
FUNNELL Norma Margaret Of Gundagai, NSW Formerly of South Hurstville Aged 90 Years Much loved wife of Leo (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Robert, Susan, & Stephen. Loved nana of Jake, Brenden, Lachlan, Laura, Bonnie, Karlee, Jordan, Clare, Molly & Brad. Great grandmother of Jace & Jett. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend Norma's funeral service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Gundagai, NSW on Friday, 17 May 2019, commencing at 12pm. The cortege will then leave for the North Gundagai Lawn Cemetery. Ron & Margaret ROBINSON FUNERALS Gundagai 02 69441611
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 15, 2019
