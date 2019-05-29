Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Thomas WRIGHT


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Neville Thomas WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT Neville Thomas 19.3.1928 - 24.5.2019

Late of Peakhurst



Dearly beloved husband of Rita. Much loved father and father-in-law of Daryl and Zoe, Roger and Julia. Adored Grandad of Jasmine, Sean, Isabel, Eleanor, Annabella and Imogen.



Tinkering in the

great Workshop

in the Sky



Neville's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Friday 31st May 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.