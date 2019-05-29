|
WRIGHT Neville Thomas 19.3.1928 - 24.5.2019
Late of Peakhurst
Dearly beloved husband of Rita. Much loved father and father-in-law of Daryl and Zoe, Roger and Julia. Adored Grandad of Jasmine, Sean, Isabel, Eleanor, Annabella and Imogen.
Tinkering in the
great Workshop
in the Sky
Neville's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Friday 31st May 2019 at 2pm.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 29, 2019