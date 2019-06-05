|
LEAKE Neita 13.03.1921-20.05.2019 Late of Homewood Gardens Bexley Formerly of Kogarah and Ramsgate Beach Beloved wife of Harold Roy (Roy) (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn & Ray and Gary & Teresa. Cherished Nan to Belinda & Rowan, Brad & Kylie, Rhiannon & Adrian and Caitlin & Chris. A very special Great Nan to Lauren, Siarra, Kai, Lachlan & baby Annie. Dearly loved by all who knew her. Always In Our Hearts The family wishes to thank the team at Homewood Gardens Bexley who cared for Neita over the past six years. Also, a special thanks to the Ambulance Paramedics and medical team at St George Hospital for their treatment and compassion. PRIVATELY CREMATED
Published in St George & Sutherland on June 5, 2019