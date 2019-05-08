|
WARN, Mavis Valma 09.12.1926 - 02.05.2019 Formerly of Carlton Beloved wife of Keith (dec). Loving and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Janis & Kevin (both dec), Graham, Jennifer & Sid, Catherine & Neil. Loved Nanna to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of June (dec), Barbara, Donald, Pamela (dec) & Patricia (dec) Aged 92 years Most Dearly Loved By All Mavis's funeral service will be held at Park Road Anglican Church, corner of Park Road and Colvin Avenue, Carlton, on Thursday, 16th May 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a burial service at Woronora Cemetery, Linden Street, Sutherland. Rockdale 9567 6066
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 8, 2019