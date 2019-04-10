|
PUUSTINEN Matti Tapani 26.12.1932 - 29.3.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Reunited with his beloved wife Hilkka (dec). Dearly loved father to Petri. The perfect Papa to Rachel and Blake. Much loved father-in-law to Tracey and Maxine. Forever in our Hearts He will be sadly missed. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Matti's Life to be held in the Camellia Chapel, Macquarie Park Crematorium, cnr Delhi and Plassey Roads, Macquarie Park Friday 12th April, 2019 at 10.30am Ann Wilson Funerals An Australian Company 9971 4224
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 10, 2019