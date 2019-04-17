Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rachel WOODS


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Mary Rachel WOODS Notice
WOODS Mary Rachel It is with the greatest sadness we announce the passing of our precious mother and nanna. Mum passed away peacefully13th April 2019 at Pathways Cronulla Pines surrounded by her loving family. Now reunited with the love of her life, her darling Ken (Dec). Survived by her sister Edna and sister in law Betty. Adored mother and mother in law of Lindsey & Steve, Michelle & Bruce, Kim & Mark, Kenneth & Monique. Cherished Nan of Kylie, Clifford, Cameron (Dec), Corey, Kirsty, Ryan, Cassandra, Jasmin, Chloe, Jayden, Jaxon and their loving partners. Mum loved so dearly by her 20 great grandchildren who brought so much happiness to her life.



Our sincere thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at Cronulla Pines and to Dr Rod Tyrrell, Dr Patrick Choueifati and Dr Mark Hohenberg.





Our Beautiful Angel Forever Young



Mary's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life commencing 10am Thursday 18th April 2019, South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.