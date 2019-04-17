|
|
WOODS Mary Rachel It is with the greatest sadness we announce the passing of our precious mother and nanna. Mum passed away peacefully13th April 2019 at Pathways Cronulla Pines surrounded by her loving family. Now reunited with the love of her life, her darling Ken (Dec). Survived by her sister Edna and sister in law Betty. Adored mother and mother in law of Lindsey & Steve, Michelle & Bruce, Kim & Mark, Kenneth & Monique. Cherished Nan of Kylie, Clifford, Cameron (Dec), Corey, Kirsty, Ryan, Cassandra, Jasmin, Chloe, Jayden, Jaxon and their loving partners. Mum loved so dearly by her 20 great grandchildren who brought so much happiness to her life.
Our sincere thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at Cronulla Pines and to Dr Rod Tyrrell, Dr Patrick Choueifati and Dr Mark Hohenberg.
Our Beautiful Angel Forever Young
Mary's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life commencing 10am Thursday 18th April 2019, South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 17, 2019